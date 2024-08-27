Kaitlin Armstrong's appeal for new trial has been denied

A Court of Appeals has denied convicted murderer Kaitlin Armstrong's attempt to present new evidence for a new trial.

In November 2023, Armstrong was sentenced to 90 years in prison for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson.

Just 10 days later, she filed an appeal, asking for a new trial.

Her first motion for an evidentiary hearing was denied. A second motion was filed earlier this month.

Armstrong and her attorney claim the state's DNA expert was not qualified to give his testimony during the trial, and he did not accurately perform analysis.

On Monday, August 26, the Court of Appeals denied the request, again.