Kaitlin Armstrong ordered to pay $15M to Moriah Wilson's family

Kaitlin Armstrong has been ordered to pay $15 million to the family of Anna Moriah Wilson.

Wilson's parents, Karen and Eric Wilson, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Armstrong in May, seeking over $1 million in monetary relief.

Armstrong was convicted in November of murdering their daughter, Anna Moriah Wilson, in an East Austin home in May 2022. She was sentenced to 90 years in prison for the murder and will be eligible for parole after serving at least 30 years.

According to court paperwork, Wilson's parents received a default judgment after Armstrong did not appear at the court hearing on June 17 or file an answer to the original lawsuit.

The amount is split three ways: $5 million to Karen Wilson, $5 million to Eric Wilson, and $5 million in exemplary damages that "the Court determines sufficient to deter the same or similar actions" by Armstrong in the future.

The Court also ordered that Wilson's parents could recover from Armstrong post-judgment interest of 8.5 percent per year and all taxable court costs.