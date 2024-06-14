Kate Middleton gives update on cancer treatment: ‘I am making good progress’

Kate Middleton , Princess of Wales, said that she is "making good progress" with her chemotherapy treatment, according to a post on the Kensington Royal’s X, formerly known as Twitter, account on Friday.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she said.

The princess also announced that she would be attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," the post read.

FILE - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hears from families and key organisations about the ways in which peer support can help boost parent wellbeing while spending the day learning about the importance of parent-powered initiatives, in Battersea Par (Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Expand

The update is a significant milestone, but does not mark a return to full-time public duties for Kate. The palace issued a new photo of Kate, taken in Windsor earlier this week, showing her next to a tree, dressed casually in jeans and a blazer.

The palace said the king was "delighted" that Kate will attend Trooping the Color, also known as the King’s Birthday Parade. It is an annual military parade that marks the monarch’s official birthday in June. King Charles III, who also is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, is due to oversee the ceremony, in which troops in full dress uniform parade past the king with their ceremonial flag, or "color."

Kate is expected to travel in a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace with the couple’s children — Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 9; and Prince Louis, who is 6 — before watching the ceremony from a building beside the parade ground. She may also join other royals for a traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

Kate said she is "learning how to be patient" as she navigates her treatment journey and is taking "each day as it comes."

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal," she added.

Kate announces cancer diagnosis

Kate’s announcement in March came after speculation proliferated on social media about her well being and absence from public view. She has revealed few details about her illness, which was discovered after what she described as major abdominal surgery in January.

In a March video message, Kate said the diagnosis had come as "a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.