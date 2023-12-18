Texas shooting spree: APD releases videos of deadly Southwest Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department (APD) has released body camera footage of the deadly shooting that took place in Southwest Austin on Dec. 5.

APD released three videos of the deadly shooting: police traffic audio, body-camera footage from Detective Joseph Strother and body-camera footage from officer Khristof Oborski. All videos can be seen here.

34-year-old Shane James is suspected of killing four people in Austin, killing two in Bexar County, as well as injuring two officers and a cyclist.

APD released a timeline of the shooting:

At approximately 6:48 p.m., Austin 911 received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence where the back door was kicked in by a male suspect.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 6:50 p.m., to a call titled "Burglary Hot Shot."

At approximately 6:54 p.m., Detective Strother, who was wearing an Austin Police uniform, arrived at the location and encountered a male suspect in the backyard of the residence. The male, later identified as Shane James Jr., immediately fired several gunshots at Detective Strother. Immediately, Detective Strother returned fire with his Department-approved firearm in the direction of Mr. James. Detective Strother suffered multiple gunshot wounds, however Detective Strother was able to move to the front of the house away from the gunfire.

At approximately 6:55 p.m., Officer Khristof Oborski assisted Detective Strother by providing cover and first aid. It was later determined that Mr. James was not struck by gunfire during this incident.

At approximately 6:58 p.m., Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department were called to the scene to provide medical assistance to Detective Strother. At approximately the same time that the officers called for EMS, Mr. James fled the scene in a vehicle he had stolen from the residence on Austral Loop.

At approximately 7:04 p.m., Detective Strother was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and later released to recover at home.

At approximately 7:14 p.m., after a pursuit with officers, Mr. James crashed the stolen vehicle he was driving at the intersection of SH 45 and FM 1826 and was taken into custody. Mr. James was found to be in possession of a firearm.

While the vehicle pursuit was in progress, additional officers entered the residence on Austral Loop to check the welfare of anyone inside. Mr. James’ apparent victims, Catherine Short and Lauren Short, were located inside the residence with fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene.

The APD officer who discharged his department-approved firearm is Detective Joseph Strother. He has 12 years and two months of service with the Austin Police Department. Per APD protocol, the detective has been placed on administrative leave.

APD says 56-year-old Katherine Short and 30-year-old Lauren Short were found dead inside the home in the 5300 block of Austral Loop after police got a call about a burglary in progress around 6:48 p.m.

Jail records show James is facing 10 charges in Travis County.