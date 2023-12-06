Texas shooting spree: Neighbors in fear following deadly shootings

Why was a question left on many Austinites' minds Wednesday morning after a lone gunman went on a shooting spree that left six people dead and three injured.

This includes the neighbors who live just houses down from the victims of these tragic series of events.

"What went through his mind? What made him pick all these different places?," asked Koski.

Koski has lived near South First and William Cannon for decades. Two memorials now sit near the outside of her home for two people who were killed in the shooting spree. It was the only physical reminder of what happened just a day prior.

"It's really crazy how close it is to home," said Koski

A home near South First and William Cannon was confirmed by officials to be the second location of the shooting spree.

Sources tell FOX 7 Austin a handyman was sitting in his car just before noon on Tuesday when the suspect shot and killed him. The suspect also shot and killed a woman as she was coming out of her home to see what was going on. The suspect then took off in the handyman's car.

APD has identified the handy man as Emmanuel Pop Ba and the woman as Sabrina Rahman.

Koski says she was friendly with Ba since he had been working on that house for months. As for Rahman, Koski says she just moved next door with her husband the day before, so Koski did not get the chance to meet her.

The family identified the victim as 25-year-old Sabrina Rahman. The other victim was identified as a friend and handyman, 32-year-old Emmanuel. Photo: Sabrina & family (courtesy: Rahman family)

Koski says she’s now left wondering: what if it was her or her loved ones?

"It could have been my husband going to work. It could have been my roommate going to work. It could have been me going to work. You know, it was just only an hour after I left," she said.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office speculate the suspect started in San Antonio where he shot and killed his parents.

APD confirmed the suspect is 34-year-old Shane James of San Antonio. Initially, Interim APD Chief Robin Henderson says APD did not know he was the lone suspect until James was arrested.

In Austin, the suspect shot AISD Police Sgt. Val Barnes. He is recovering at home. About an hour later, the suspect killed the handyman and woman. Then, close to 5 p.m., he shot a cyclist. The cyclist is expected to be okay.

The final incident happened in Southwest Austin, an officer with 12 years of experience encountered James in the backyard of a home after responding to a burglary in progress call.

"The male suspect immediately opened fire at the officer. The officer returned fire in the direction of the male suspect. The officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds," said Chief Henderson.

Neighbors near the final shooting spree incident say they were in constant contact with each other. Robin Arnold said she never got a shelter in place notification, but did it anyway because she heard gunshots.

Inside the home, officers discovered two people dead. Police are waiting to identify them officially, but neighbors tell FOX 7 Austin the two victims were mother and daughter. Arnold says she knew the mother.

"[She was] soft spoken, sweet natured, kind," she said.