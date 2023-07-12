Black Texas A&M professor has contract changed; some say it's because her previous work to improve diversity

A Black professor who was hired at Texas A&M University to revitalize the school's journalism program had her contract drastically changed.

Some are saying it's because of her work to improve diversity in newsrooms.

Kathleen McElroy has spent decades in journalism. Her five-year deal at Texas A&M has turned into a one-year, at-will offer.

She said it’s because some leaders were critical of her work at the New York Times involving diversity and inclusion.

Last month, Texas A&M celebrated the hiring of McElroy, who is an A&M graduate.

The water tower at Texas A&M University on Monday, June 15, 2020 in College Station.

She was lured from the University of Texas, where she was director of the school of journalism, to help revitalize A&M's journalism program.

Her contract was a five-year deal, but on Sunday, she got a revised offer of an at-will, one-year contract.

"No one really will tell me. From what I understand, that my main problem is being a Black woman who'd been at the New York Times, which I would like to go on the record and say I never hid," she said.

The contract change comes weeks after Governor Greg Abbott signed a law banning diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices at public colleges and universities.

McElroy wasn't hired for a DEI position, but during her career, she advocated for improving diversity in newsrooms.

After her much-publicized hiring, A&M changed the terms of her deal twice, after apparently receiving blowback from conservative voices.

"I am so sorry I missed out on the opportunity to give your students the best chance to be the best journalists they could be. I would have really enjoyed that," McElroy said.

Former CNN contributor and A&M journalism graduate Roland Martin is calling foul.

"It's clear that Texas A&M wants DEI on Saturday afternoons running up and down the field in the SEC, but they don't want diversity, equity, inclusion when it comes to off the field," Martin said.

He said the anti-DEI law is going to hurt A&M and other universities in Texas.

"You're going to have Black faculty, unlike her, who are going to say, I don't want to go to some of these institutions because of this nonsense," Martin explained.

FOX 4 spoke with Dallas public policy attorney Marcos Ronquillo about this.

"All these laws, all these cultural wars, these cultural attacks, have a chilling effect on teachers, on educators, on the development of curriculum," he said.

FOX 4 reached out to the Texas A&M University for comment, but we are still waiting for a response.