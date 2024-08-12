Ken Paxton investigating CenterPoint for possible violations during Hurricane Beryl

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office opened an investigation into CenterPoint Energy for possible conduct violations during Hurricane Beryl.

The AG's office said it is aware of allegations that CenterPoint's conduct may have resulted in signigicant harm to residents, including rate increases, outages, and lengthy delays in restoring power during the storm.

The investigation will examine allegations of fraud, waste and improper use of taxpayer-provided funds.

"My office is aware of concerning allegations regarding CenterPoint and how its conduct affected readiness during Hurricane Beryl, a storm that left millions of Texans without power," said Attorney General Paxton. "If the investigation uncovers unlawful activity, that activity will be met with the full force of the law."