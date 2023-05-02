Kevin Costner's wife Christine files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

article

Kevin Costner and wife Christine are divorcing.

The "Yellowstone" star's representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple, who have been married for 18 years, are ending their relationship.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's rep said.

"We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

