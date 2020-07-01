Killeen houses of worship targeted in multiple burglaries

Last weekend, the Killeen Police Department responded to several burglaries of "Houses of Worship" within the city.

Police were told that an unknown person or persons forced entry into the buildings, vandalizing them and stealing property.

The locations targeted include:

Freedom Fellowship Center located at 813 S. WS Young Drive

Abundant Life Church of God located at 1210 Florence Road

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1410 S. 2nd Street

Killeen Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 3705 Zephyr Road

Marlboro Heights Baptist Church located at 800 R A Abercrombie Drive

Cal Community Center located at 1002 Jeffries Avenue

Police say on Sunday, June 28, officers were dispatched to the Cal Community Center in reference to a burglary of a building.

Officers located Chad Micheal Carrion, 31, who matched the description provided from previous reports. Carrion was then detained at approximately 1:29 p.m. without incident and was transported to the Killeen City Jail.

The investigation into the burglaries continues and additional charges are pending. His bond is currently set at $50,000.

