Police respond to fatal small plane crash in Williamson County

Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Police say there has been a fatal small plane crash north of Round Rock. 

According to the Texas Department of Safety, a two-engine Cessa crashed and caught on fire in a wooded area north of Ranch Road 1431 approximately half a mile west of IH-35. Police say at this time there is a report of one deceased male. Police say the man was the only occupant of the aircraft. 

Westbound FM 1431 was shutdown at southbound IH-35 frontage road while the investigation was being conducted. It has since reopened. 

Williamson County gives update on fatal plane crash

A small plane crash in Williamson County has left one man dead, police say.

A Texas DPS official told FOX 7 Austin the scene is currently being held for the Federal Aviation Administration who will take over the investigation. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 