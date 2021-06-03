Killeen ISD offering free summer learning resources

Killeen ISD is offering free summer learning resources to all students.

The district says the variety of optional enrichment resources are to help close any learning gaps and combat the traditional summer slide. The activities are optional and in addition to the full-day, free summer camps the district is hosting over the summer break.

ELEMENTARY SUMMER RESOURCES

At the Elementary level, the district is hosting STREAM Camp, Camp Pursuit, Camp Invention, and Camp Accelerate for current first through fifth-grade students. Each camp is a free, full-day camp that will engage students in hands-on activities and creative thinking.

All Elementary students can also engage in the following online resources:

Reading A-Z Kids (RAZ Kids): Online level books with quizzes and games for K-5

Imagine Language & Literacy and Imagine Math: Math and Literacy Practice that is adaptive to student abilities

Peeble Go: Library Database with Animals and Biographies modules

ST Math: Fun logic math problem solving with puzzles for K-5, available until June 30

Elementary Physical Fitness activities: Three one-month sessions for students and their families

SECONDARY SUMMER RESOURCES

The district has created five summer camp offerings for middle school students: Camp Invention, STREAM Camp, Algebra Readiness, Creative Writing, and a district-wide middle school Band Camp.

In addition to summer camps, KISD has enrolled all students, grades 6-8 in Texas Prep courses for math and English, and all students in grades 9-11 in STAAR EOC prep courses.

6th to 8th graders have access to TX Prep courses in Math and English in Edgenuity and Imagine Math online resources.

9th graders have access to virtual tutorials in STAAR EOC Algebra I, Biology, and English I.

10th graders have access to virtual tutorials in STAAR EOC English II.

11th graders have access to virtual tutorials in US History.

To access the TX Prep and STAAR EOC courses in Edgenuity or Imagine Math tutorials, students can visit the "Parents and Students" webpage on the Killeen ISD website to log in on Clever. Access to courses will remain available until July 30.

Students are not required to complete these optional courses; however, they are specifically designed to prepare students for the upcoming school year.

A full list of Free Summer Resources is available online.