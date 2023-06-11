2 men shot, killed in Killeen: police

Two men are dead after a shooting in southwest Killeen, says the Killeen Police Department.

Officers were dispatched just after 11:30 a.m. June 10 to the 1800 block of Gaynor Drive in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two men, a 29-year-old and a 19-year-old, dead inside a vehicle on the roadway. Both appeared to have at least one gunshot wound.

Both men were pronounced dead and autopsies were ordered.

Police believe this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this incident is asked to call Killeen police at 254-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 264-526-TIPS (8477), go online, or leave an anonymous tip through the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and anonymous.