Killeen police investigating fatal shooting on Gray Street

The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot over the weekend.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Gray Street around 7:42 p.m. May 7 in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived officers found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead almost an hour later. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Killeen police say one arrest in this case has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.