Killeen ISD celebrates dedication of newly-renovated Killeen High School

Students, educators and the community gathered Friday at the newly-renovated Killeen High School to celebrate the refreshed and expanded campus.

The dedication ceremony included remarks from former KHS principal and Killeen ISD board president Corbett Lawler, Superintendent Dr. John Craft, and KHS students. Guests also received guided tours of the upgraded spaces.

The changes to the 58-year-old building included significant renovations to career and technical education (CTE) classrooms, the auditorium, main gym and library and the addition of a two-story academic wing with 78 classrooms, 16 science labs, an agriculture lab, robotics lab, engineering lab, computer labs, and new band, choir, drama, visual arts and athletics spaces.

In addition to new learning spaces, KHS also received a new bus loop to improve traffic circulation, additional staff parking, a renovated courtyard with turf and outdoor furniture and a concrete marching band practice pad and tower.

Students, educators and the community gathered to celebrate the refreshed and expanded campus. (Killeen ISD)

Thanks to these renovations and additions, Killeen High School can accommodate 2,357 students, up from 2,275 students. The project was funded through the voter-approved 2018 Bond, and was projected to cost around $75 million. The project ended up costing $85.95 million, according to KHS.

Designed by PBK Architects and built by American Constructors, the multiphase renovation began in early 2020 and was able to safely continue as scheduled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, says KISD. The new spaces opened in phases to students, with the final phase opening at the start of the Spring 2023 semester.

Over the course of 1,170 days of construction, the school remained open and functional for students as they utilized a portable kitchen and cafeteria and 46 portable classrooms at various times, says KHS.

The completion of the school marks the conclusion of the 2018 Bond, which also funded the construction of Killeen's sixth high school campus, Chaparral High School, and four new elementary schools.