Man dies after crashing dirt bike into car: Killeen police

The Killeen Police Department says a man is dead after he crashed his dirt bike into a car in Killeen on Saturday evening.

On Feb. 18 around 6:46 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the area of Westcliff Road and Moonlight Drive.

Officers arrived and found an unconscious man lying in the roadway. Emergency personnel started life-saving measures and the man was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

The man, later identified as a 28-year-old Lamar Lavance Lilly, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. by medical staff.

KPD says the preliminary investigation shows Lilly was traveling east on Westcliff Road at a high rate of speed when a Mercedes traveling west began to turn south onto Moonlight Drive.

The dirt bike then struck the passenger side of the car, which caused Lilly to be ejected, coming to a rest in the roadway. The driver of the car remained on scene.

Lilly was not wearing a helmet and was on the street illegally with no lights, says Killeen police. The dirt bike was also reportedly stolen out of Nolanville.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit are investigating this fatality.