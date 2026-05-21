Man dies after being struck by tree hit by lightning on Austin restaurant patio

The Brief Man dies after Tuesday night storms He was hit by a tree struck by lightning, died at the hospital Heavy rains also brought flash flooding to Wilco



A man has died after a round of storms Tuesday night felled a tree that in turn struck him.

What they're saying:

Kirk Foyle, a longtime customer, friend and member of the Zilker community, died earlier this week after he was struck by a tree that had been hit by lightning on the patio outside Green Mesquite BBQ on Barton Springs Road.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the hazardous conditions call just before 9:30 p.m. on May 19. The caller reported a man trapped under a fallen tree.

Foyle was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Flowers have been placed near where the tree fell by community members and Green Mesquite is offering its condolences to his family, friends and neighbors.

Flash flooding in Wilco

Big picture view:

Tuesday night's heavy rain also brought flash flooding to Williamson County, leaving several low lying flood-prone roads closed after suffering some storm damage.

According to ATXFloods, closures remain in place in Round Rock, Georgetown and Jarrell.

At Berry Creek, water levels normally sit at around 12 feet, but following Tuesday's storms, the creek rose to 17 feet. The San Gabriel River also saw a major jump rising from 7 feet to 16 feet.

Floodwaters also washed out drainage underneath a road, creating a large hole in the pavement.

What's next:

There could also be more trouble ahead as Williamson County is under a Flood Watch through Monday due to additional storms moving into the area.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 2–4 inches of rainfall, but some isolated spots could see as much as 6 inches.

The biggest concern is that the ground is already saturated, leaving little to no room for more water to be absorbed, leaving it likely to go to streams, creeks and rivers.

Some residents tell us they are taking steps to stay protected from the storm.

"I would just plan to not drive in or out of the neighborhood, you know, not try to cross any kind of low water crossings or anything like that so yes I do take precautions in that area," said Georgetown resident Erin Bessner.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

You can also keep an eye on low water crossings and road closures at atxfloods and DriveTexas.org.