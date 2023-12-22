Fentanyl crisis: Parents of Leander ISD teen who died from suspected poisoning warn others about drug

Zarek McMeekin was a junior at Leander ISD.

The night before he died, his parents said they had picked him up after hanging out with his girlfriend.

Everything seemed normal until that tragic next day.

"We're just kind of trying to put pieces back together," said Joseph Mcmeekin, Zarek's Dad.

This Christmas, Martha Ledezma and her husband, Joseph McMeekin, are facing the unthinkable.

"He was just a really bright soul," said McMeekin.

They'll be spending the holiday without their 16-year-old son, Zarek.

"Really big heart. Very sweet," said Ladezma.

His parents describe him as someone with a lot left to give.

"He was always helpful, you know, always asking 'Is there anything that you want me to do for you? Anything that I can do for you?'" said Ladezma."It's just very giving. Very loving."

Even in his final hours, Zarek was eager to give

"Before he went to bed he asked if there was anything that we needed him to do," said Ladezma. "Chores or just anything. We said ‘no’ and he went to his room, and he kissed us good night and when I got home from work the next day I had found him. He had passed already."

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Zarek died from suspected fentanyl poisoning.

His death came as a shock to his family.

"He just had his ups and downs, just like everybody," said Ladezma. "He was just saying like normal everyday things were bugging him but nothing that would've hinted that he wanted to do something."

Zarek's parents believe he got the drug from someone online.

"It's dangerous," said McMeekin.

"It's a scary drug," said Ladezma.

Now his parents have a message for others.

"It sucks to have to be a helicopter parent sometimes, but with this stuff on the streets, just the way everything is going, I think it's not a bad thing at this point," said McMeekin.

All it took was one pill to forever change this family.

"Hug your kids," said McMeekin. "You never know when the last time is going to be."