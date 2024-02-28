Five robbery suspects arrested in Hays County

Five people in Hays County have been arrested for various convenience store robberies across the area, according to law enforcement.

Between Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Wednesday, Feb. 14, Kyle Police, Buda Police and Hays County police arrested five individuals in connection to the robberies.

Teen arrested for robbing a 7-Eleven in Kyle

On Tuesday, Dec. 26 at approximately 11:38 p.m., a subject entered the 7-Eleven on the northbound I-35 frontage road near Fm 150.

The subject pulled what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money from the register.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested 17-year-old John Paul Martinez.

The firearm in this case was later recovered in a stolen vehicle by San Marcos police, and was determined to be an airsoft gun.

Martinez was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and four theft of property charges. He is being held in the Hays County Jail.

Three suspects arrested for Kyle, Buda robberies

18-year-old Rudy Romero has also been accused of additional charges.

Romero is connected to three robberies in Kyle made between Jan. 25 and Feb. 3, and an additional incident in Buda on Monday, Feb. 5 at the Poco Loco on Windy Hill Road.

Buda Police identified two other suspects involved in the incident: 22-year-old Brandon Anthony Vasquez and 23-year-old Martin Garcia Jr.

They face Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity charges.

New Mexico man arrested for robbing money, cell phones from Kyle store

On Feb. 14, at approximately 1:26 p.m., Kyle police received a call about an armed robbery at the Minute Fuel on Amberwood North and the northbound I-35 frontage road.

Witnesses reported that a male subject came into the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the business, along with the personal cell phones of the employees.

The suspect then fled the store on foot after taking the items.

Kyle police and Hays County deputies arrived and found the suspect behind the nearby Home Depot at 1:51 p.m.

26-year-old Josh Julian Garza of New Mexico was safely apprehended; the firearm used in the robbery was located with the suspect, and the stolen money and cell phones were recovered and returned.

Garza is charged with Aggravated Robbery, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon and two counts of Interference with Emergency Request for Assistance. He is being held at the Hays County Jail.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on these robberies to contact Kyle PD at 5112-268-3232, or submit a typ anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8477, or online at callcrimestoppers.org.