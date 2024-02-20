Leander ISD staff member on admin leave for possible inappropriate relationship with student

A Leander ISD staff member has been placed on administrative leave after the district was made aware of a possible inappropriate teacher/student relationship.

According to a letter to Rouse High School families, provided to FOX 7 Austin by a parent, the district was informed of the possible relationship on Friday, Feb. 16.

The staff member was then placed on administrative leave that same day pending an investigation by Leander police and the district.

The letter written by Rouse HS Principal Vincent Hawkins did not name the staff member in question, citing that this was a police investigation and that he cannot comment on personnel matters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.