Kyle Parks & Rec to host Texas Arbor Day parkland tree planting

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department is asking for volunteers for its first annual Texas Arbor Day Parkland Tree Planting event next month.

The event is scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Nov. 6. The goal of the event is to expand on the current natural beauty throughout the City of Kyle by adding native trees to Kyle’s parklands, says the department.

"The work our volunteers will be doing is not only to enhance city green spaces but also cultivate them to give back to the community," Kyle Trails Division crew member Stacy Anderson said.

Volunteers will meet up at 9 a.m. at Waterleaf Park and disperse to various worksites:

Gregg-Clarke Park, 1100 Center Street

Lake Kyle Park, 700 Lehman Road

Steeplechase Park, 295 Hallie Drive

Waterleaf Park, 600 Abundance Lane

Plum Creek Trail running between Lake Kyle Park and Waterleaf Park

All volunteers will be provided lunch and drinks. To sign up to volunteer, click here.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also looking for additional donations for native and fruit trees. All donations are tax deductible and sponsors will receive recognition on the event day signage and community postings. For more information, contact Anderson.

