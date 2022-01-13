Kyle Parks & Recreation to host 80s-themed 2022 Spring Break camp

The Kyle Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting an 80s-themed spring break camp in mid-March.

The camp is set to be held March 14-18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Krug Center at 101 S. Burleson St.

Registration opens Friday, Jan. 14 and closes Wednesday, March 9 or until all 30 spots are filled. 20 spots are for Voyagers who are students in 2nd to 5th grade and 10 spots are for Adventurers who are students in 6th to 9th grade.

Registration cost is $100 for the week per child and parents and guardians are able to put a minimum $35 non-refundable deposit to hold their camper’s spot for the week which is included in the overall fee.

Alongside the registration cost, attendees are required to provide an additional one-time, non-refundable $15 registration fee per child. There are no discounts for multiple children. Late fees will be added in the amount of $20 to any account with a remaining balance not paid by deadline.

The $100 fee provides campers with two daily snacks and supplies for daily activities including visits to Mary Kyle Hartson City Square Park, fishing at Lake Kyle and hiking the trails in Kyle, says the city. The Kyle Spring Break Camp does not supply breakfast or lunch. Each camper will be required to bring a water bottle and lunch each day.

Camp staff are unable to refrigerate camper lunches, so parents and guardians should make sure lunches contain an ice pack if it needs to remain cooled, says the city.

To register for the Spring Break Camp, click here. For more information, click here.

