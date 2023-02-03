Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents

The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm.

There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites.

The City has arranged for roll off dumpsters to be put in place at the following locations:

Steeplechase Park, 295 Hallie Dr.

Waterleaf Park, 721 – 551 Abundance Ln.

Gregg-Clarke Park, 1231 – 1301 W. Center St.

Lake Kyle Park, 700 Lehman Rd.

The dumpsters will be available from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5. Only branches and limbs from the winter storm will be accepted at these sites, no trash or other non-tree related debris will be allowed.

Additionally, the following options are available for tree limb and brush debris removal:

Brush/Bulky Pickup: Kyle utility customers are eligible for two bulky pick-ups per year. Yard waste must be bundled, tied and cut into four-foot lengths, not to exceed 35 pounds per bundle. Limbs within the bundle must be no more than four inches in diameter. To schedule, call 800-375-8375.

Drop-off at the Landfill: Kyle Utility customers are eligible for one free monthly drop-off to the landfill per residential household, good up to 5 cubic yards, at the TDS Landfill Gatehouse, 3016 FM 1327 in Creedmoor. Hours are Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All loads MUST be secured to vehicle.

Additional Yard Waste: Up to 10 bags of additional yard waste can be picked up every other week with the green waste cart. The bags must be the approved brown outdoor paper bags for yard waste and must be placed next to green cart. Yard waste can include tree trimmings, yard clippings, branches, or brush.

The city also urges residents to use caution and best practices if they decide to hire a contractor for debris removal. Residents should make sure to only consider contractors who are licensed and insured in order to avoid being scammed. More information can be found here.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management also has resources available to report any damage done to residences or businesses. For more information, click here.