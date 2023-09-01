LCRA advises to 'be lakewise' over Labor Day weekend

As Labor Day approaches, the Lower Colorado River Authority reminds visitors to "be lakewise" at central Texas lakes over the holiday weekend.

This comes after a Travis County resident swam in Lake LBJ this month, got sick from a harmful amoeba, and died.

The LCRA says harmful amoebas thrive in warm water and may be present in the highland lakes.

It recommends visitors always assume there is a risk of infection.

To stay safe, keep your head above water, hold your nose or wear nose plugs.

Amoebas enter the body through the nose.

It is also a good idea to avoid drinking untreated lake water, which could contain naturally occurring bacteria or parasites.

Warm water also poses an increased risk for contact with harmful algae.

For more information on lake safety, visit BeLakeWise.org.