Austin's first multi-level H-E-B store in Lake Austin opens Feb. 15

After more than three years of pandemic interrupted construction, the Lake Austin H-E-B will open its doors Wednesday, Feb. 15.

H-E-B is the largest privately-held employer in Texas. The Lake Austin shop, located at 2652 Lake Austin Boulevard, will employ more than 300 partners. The grocery chain is still hiring. Job openings can be found here.

The store has a "True Texas BBQ" restaurant, which Texas Monthly named the best barbecue chain in Texas. It also boasts a full bar with local beverages overlooking Lady Bird Lake. Downstairs, there is a coffee shop with breakfast tacos and a pizza joint.

Spokesperson Johnny Mojia said it is a "brand-new concept" for the chain.

"We’re more than just a grocery store. We have so many different concepts, different restaurants," said Mojica. "We just really want the community to see the H-E-B that we see and that’s just really that H-E-B is a family friendly environment."

At a ribbon cutting ceremony, the chain made $35,000 worth of donations to the Central Texas Food Bank, Tree Folks, Pop-Up Birthday, and the Austin Independent School District.