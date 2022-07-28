Lake Austin Spa Resort offers wellness getaway in Central Texas

Central Texans enjoy a lake-front wellness getaway without having to hop on a plane or drive for hours.

Lake Austin Spa Resort has 40 rooms and offers wellness treatments, lakeside activities, healthy dining, and more in the Hill Country.

Guests can arrive via water taxi or from multiple pick-up spots along Lake Austin.

There's of a lot of unique things at the resort, like at the LakeHouse Spa, which is offering a globally exclusive facial called The Regal by Valmont.

The facial is a two-hour, custom-designed facial by the Swiss experts featuring Essence of Gold Sturgeon, l’Elixir des Glacier, Celluma LED, and HydraFacial. It includes six masks, four massages, and a complete collagen treatment for the face, neck, décolleté, and eyes.

The resort says it also has a "Blue Mind" philosophy meaning that being near or on the water is essential to achieving elevated sustained happiness. So they offer many traditional water activities like paddle boarding, rowing, boating, catch & release fishing, and more.

You can also check out the Balcones Canyonlands Nature Preserve which is nearby.

The resorts culinary philosophy is "The Nuturing Table" which it says uses locally sourced ingredients to create healthy, tasty dishes that place flavor, balance, and nutrition to the front of your plate.

Seasonal menus include healthy ingredients that include fresh herbs and vegetables from the resort's on-site organic gardens.