Lake Patrol still searching for missing swimmer on Lake Travis

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says its Lake Patrol is still searching for a swimmer who went missing on Lake Travis earlier this month.

44-year-old LaTodrian "Todd" Dillon of Bogalusa, La. was reportedly seen struggling in the Sandy Creek Center Line area of Lake Travis on Oct. 3, before he went under and did not resurface.

TCSO says it has been searching during daylight hours every day since he was reported missing, but efforts to find him have been unsuccessful so far.

Starfish surface search sonar, side scan sonar, down scan sonar and underwater cameras have been used to try and find Dillon. APD EOD deep divers searched potential targets identified via sonar, and aerial searches were conducted by DPS 100 helicopter.

TCSO Lake Patrol Deputies along with LCRA and Jonestown PD also operated sonar, conducted grid searches, and shoreline searches. Texas Search & Rescue K9s have also been a part of the search efforts. The water depth in the search area is 70-90 feet, according to TCSO.

TCSO says Lake Patrol Deputies will continue to respond to calls on Lake Travis and while on duty, will also conduct surface and shoreline searches. Sonar and dive team searches will also continue on an intermittent basis.

Dillon is one of three swimmers reported missing in Lake Travis within the last 10 years who have not been recovered. In May 2018, Manuel Salas of Elgin was last reportedly seen near Mansfield Dam and in July 2014, Song Hy Sok of Dallas was last reportedly seen in the Sandy Creek Arm.

