Lake Travis ISD special education teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting student

The Brief Rashid Mohagheghian was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a student Mohagheghian was a special education teacher at Bee Cave Elementary School Lake Travis ISD superintendent Paul Norton says Mohagheghian will not be returning



A Lake Travis ISD elementary school teacher was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a student.

Rashid Mohagheghian was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with state-jail felony injury to a child. According to court records, bond was set at $5,000.

In a letter to Bee Cave Elementary parents and guardians, LTISD superintendent Paul Norton says that on Oct. 29, the district received a complaint alleging Mohagheghian had assaulted a student.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

Mohagheghian was employed by the district as a special education teacher and was placed on administrative leave during an internal investigation by LTISD police and Human Resources.

Norton stated in the letter that the district is taking "all appropriate actions" and that Mohagheghian will not be returning.

Mohagheghian is set to appear in court on Nov. 26.

In Texas, a state jail felony upon conviction carries a punishment of six months to two years in jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000.

Read the full letter by LTISD Superintendent Paul Norton below:

Dear Bee Cave Elementary School Parents/Guardians,

On October 29, 2024, we received a complaint alleging that Mr. Rashid Mohagheghian, a Special Education teacher at Bee Cave Elementary School, had assaulted a student. Mr. Mohagheghian was placed on administrative leave while both the LTISD Police Department and the District’s Human Resources Office conducted an investigation into the allegation. After a comprehensive investigation, Mr. Mohagheghian was arrested this morning and formally charged with Injury to a Child, a state jail felony. Rest assured the District is taking all appropriate actions, and Mr. Mohagheghian will not be returning.

While student confidentiality and the ongoing personnel investigation prevent me from providing you with more details, please know that the alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and does not align with the District's values or our standards for professional, compassionate teaching. We remain committed to maintaining the highest level of care and oversight to ensure that every member of our LTISD family treats our students with respect and nurtures their well-being.

Sincerely,

Paul Norton

Superintendent of Schools