Group shoplifts cart of groceries from Lakeway store: police

The Lakeway Police Department is looking for a group of five that allegedly shoplifted a cart full of groceries from a Lakeway-area Randall's last week.

Police say the group was seen on video entering the store on Ranch Road 620 S around 11:49 a.m. on Oct. 20. The group split up and spread out throughout the store, appearing to stay in contact via their phones.

Minutes later, one of the men in the group was seen pushing a cart full of groceries past the registers and out of the store. The group then reportedly unloaded the cart into a black "newer model" SUV, then drove away from the scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Suspect 1 (Lakeway Police Department)

The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1: Hispanic woman around 20 years old, 5' to 5'5" with long brown hair

Suspect 2: Hispanic woman around 20 years old, 5'5" to 5'9" with brown hair

Suspect 3: Hispanic man, around 20 years old, 5'5" to 5'8" with brown hair

Suspect 4: Hispanic man, around 20 years old, 5'2" to 5'6" with brown hair

Suspect 5: Hispanic man, around 20 years old, 5'5" to 5'9" with shaved hair and a tattoo sleeve on his upper right arm

Anyone with any information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call the police department at 512-261-2800 or Det. Emily Kordzik at 512-261-2855 and reference case #23-01570. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.