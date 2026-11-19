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The Brief Texas public school enrollment fell by roughly 135,000 students, the largest annual drop in state history, preliminary data shows. Education Commissioner Mike Morath cited declining birth rates and reduced migration. About two-thirds of districts lost students. Districts face funding and downsizing challenges as enrollment falls. Official enrollment figures are due in February.



Texas public schools saw their largest year-over-year drop in student enrollment in state history this year, according to preliminary data from the Texas Education Agency.

State Education Commissioner Mike Morath told the State Board of Education on Wednesday that roughly 135,000 fewer students are enrolled in public schools across the state compared to last year. Public schools lost around 76,000 students in the 2025-2026 school year.

The loss of students is larger than during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw around 122,000 students leave the system during the 2020-2021 academic year. Morath said the enrollment drop was largely tied to declining birth rates in the state, but less people migrating to the state is also a factor.

What they're saying:

"That's happening because of declines largely in birth rates, and that's driving the train on all of this," Morath said.

The declining enrollment, Morath said, will prove to be a challenge for school district leaders across the state. Around 5.33 million students are enrolled in public schools in Texas. Funding for public schools includes a mix of student attendance and enrollment, among other pieces.

Morath said about 66% of school districts across the state experienced an enrollment decline.

"What will be true for probably the foreseeable future is the typical school district will be experiencing some net enrollment decline," Morath said.

Fewer Texas families are sending their children to public schools

Dig deeper:

Morath told board members that there were more graduating high school seniors in Texas public schools than first-graders.

"This past year's graduating senior class was larger than this past year's first grade class statewide. And that's the first time that is potentially ever been true in state history. And so, what this means is that school systems around the state are going to have to prepare for downsizing for the foreseeable future. And, this is just a challenge that school district leaders are going to have to face," Morath said.

He also said that fewer Texas parents were enrolling their children in public schools across the state. Around 85% of parents have their children in public schools, he said. That number is down from around 90% a decade ago.

He did not mention the impact that the state's education savings account program is having on public school enrollment.

Data released by the state comptroller's office in August shows around 30% of the 118,000 students chosen for the program this year attended public school during the 2024-2025 school year.

The data presented Wednesday is preliminary data from the first Friday in October, about a month earlier than districts report formal enrollment data. TEA reports official numbers in February from the formal enrollment snapshot and numbers may change then, Morath said.