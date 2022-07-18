Former secret service operative member speaks on law enforcement failures in Uvalde

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the House's Uvalde school shooting report.

He said in part, "The findings in their investigation are beyond disturbing and raise serious concerns about the law enforcement response that day."

Former Secret Service Counter Assault Team Operative Mike Matranga joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss the Uvalde report.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Monday an internal review into the actions of state police who had dozens of troopers and agents on the scene during a slow and chaotic response to the Uvalde elementary school massacre.

The review comes as a damning new 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House revealed wide failures by all levels of law enforcement. The findings put more than 90 state troopers at Robb Elementary School during the May 24 tragedy.

It is the first time Texas DPS has said it would examine the actions of its own officers in the two months since the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.