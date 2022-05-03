Expand / Collapse search

Leaked SCOTUS draft opinion strikes down Roe v. Wade

By
Published 
Roe v. Wade
FOX 7 Austin

Leaked SCOTUS draft opinion strikes down Roe v. Wade

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Diana Gomez, advocacy director for Progress Texas, join FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss the report of the Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade.

TEXAS - An unprecedented leak is causing shockwaves across the country. 

A report Monday night showed the 6-3 conservative leaning Supreme Court could be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman's right to an abortion. 

RELATED STORIES:

This is now sparking backlash from pro-choice advocates. Meanwhile, anti-abortion supporters say the leak was politically-motivated.

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Diana Gomez, advocacy director for Progress Texas, join FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.

Prospect of world without abortion rights prompts lawmakers to take a stand

The shockwave continues following the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion that could ultimately overturn Roe v Wade.