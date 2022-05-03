Leaked SCOTUS draft opinion strikes down Roe v. Wade
TEXAS - An unprecedented leak is causing shockwaves across the country.
A report Monday night showed the 6-3 conservative leaning Supreme Court could be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman's right to an abortion.
RELATED STORIES:
- Roe v. Wade: What you need to know about a key abortion ruling that the Supreme Court looks poised to overturn
- Rare Supreme Court leak of Roe v. Wade draft opinion shocks court watchers
- Roe v. Wade: Texas officials weigh in on potential Supreme Court decision
This is now sparking backlash from pro-choice advocates. Meanwhile, anti-abortion supporters say the leak was politically-motivated.
Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Diana Gomez, advocacy director for Progress Texas, join FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.
Advertisement