Leaked SCOTUS draft opinion strikes down Roe v. Wade

An unprecedented leak is causing shockwaves across the country.

A report Monday night showed the 6-3 conservative leaning Supreme Court could be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects a woman's right to an abortion.

This is now sparking backlash from pro-choice advocates. Meanwhile, anti-abortion supporters say the leak was politically-motivated.

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Diana Gomez, advocacy director for Progress Texas, join FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.