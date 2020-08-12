Leander ISD cancels first two virtual learning days for high school students due to technical issues

Leander ISD says it is canceling the first two virtual learning days for all the district's high school students due to technical issues.

Classes on Thursday, August 13, and Friday, August 14 will be canceled due to an issue with the web content filtering tool that allows students to connect to the internet on their district-provided laptops.

Leander ISD said in an update Wednesday night that elementary and middle school classes will go on as scheduled tomorrow. The issue does not impact Chromebooks or personal devices that the elementary school students will be using and the web content filtering tool has enough capacity for all the middle school students.

Leander ISD says it had upgraded its web content filtering tool over the summer to allow all district laptops to be online at the same time. However, the tool's vendor told the district late Wednesday that the solution they had put in place would not work after another school district had lost functionality earlier in the week.

The district says they will be receiving additional servers which will be installed Friday evening and over the weekend in order for high school students to start classes on Monday.