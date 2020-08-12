Taylor takes on Giddings in first UIL volleyball matches of the season

Taylor High Schools Lady Ducks freshman, JV, and varsity women’s volleyball teams took on the Giddings Buffaloes Tuesday night, in some of the first high school University Interscholastic League, or UIL matches of the season.

Varsity athlete Kiera VanBrocklin told FOX 7 Austin “win or lose, playing is very important.” VanBrocklin and her teammates have been physically out of school since March.

“It’s been a long time since we could do anything, see anybody. We’ve just basically been in our houses so, we get to come back and kind of almost do something normal again. It’s great,” she said.

The team held tryouts just last week.

“We haven’t had much time to practice but when we are practicing we go hard,” VanBrocklin explained.

Volleyball is always the first sport to kick off the UIL fall season. Lady Ducks Head Coach Kate Kennedy says she understands all eyes will be on the matches and their public health impact.

“That’s why we’re trying to get everything right and make sure everything is set out for success,” she explained.

Fans were allowed to attend the matches. “I thought if we get to play we definitely wouldn’t be able to have anybody watch us but, it’s a blessing that we get to have our families and our friends support us,” said VanBrocklin.

The gym could reach a maximum of 50 percent occupancy. Both teams received 200 tickets.

We’re encouraging social distancing, we’re requiring masks, we have signage up everywhere. We’re taking temperatures on entry.” said Kennedy.

Players were also required to complete temperature and wellness checks.

