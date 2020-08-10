Thrall ISD students, teachers, and staff head back to school

The fall semester gets underway for Thrall Independent School District but with the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines in place, the school year is looking a lot different.

The district is doing a mix of hybrid classes, meaning some in-person instruction along with some virtual learning.

The plan is to have A/B days so that the district can cut class sizes to 50% while CDC guidelines. This means that some families will send their children to school for in-person instruction on Mondays and Thursdays and Tuesdays and Fridays will be a learn from home day.

Other families will run the opposite schedule for the week.

Wednesdays will be virtual learning days for everyone to ensure time for deep cleaning of all facilities and campuses.

All students from one family will be on the same schedule to help accommodate the work schedules of parents and guardians.

Masks will be provided for all students, faculty, and visitors inside school buildings. Water dispensing machines, hand washing stations, and hand sanitizer will be placed throughout school buildings as well.

As for transportation, 12 to 15 students will be allowed on each school bus. Parents are strongly encouraged to drop off and pick up their children.

School administrators say a lot of thought went into planning the process and they want to make sure everyone feels comfortable for the start of the school year.

The plan is expected to last at least three weeks but could be extended depending on the status of COVID-19 in the area.

