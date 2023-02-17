Leak found in repaired BCRUA pipeline supplying water to Leander

The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) says a leak has been found in a pipeline that supplies drinking water to Leander.

Earlier this week, officials found a leak in the 36-inch pipeline that supplies raw water from Lake Travis to the BCRUA water treatment facility, a primary source for Leander drinking water.

BCRUA says after inspection Wednesday, divers confirmed that a segment of the pipeline had separated, causing the intake barge to lose pressure and disrupting the delivery of raw water to the facility.

In response, Leander has moved all treatment operations to its Sandy Creek water treatment facility.

A plan for expedited repair is currently being developed and contractors will be mobilized immediately to further assess the pipeline's status and begin work, says the utility.

More information will be shared at the next regularly scheduled BCRUA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at Round Rock City Hall in Round Rock.

At this time, Leander remains in Phase 2 of the city's Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan. City officials are monitoring water system demands to determine if additional measures are needed.