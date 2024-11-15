Lee County robbery suspects stole from South Austin man the same morning: officials

The Brief The suspects in a Lee County ATM robbery and high-speed chase are accused of another crime. Officials say the four men are connected to a jugging-style burglary in South Austin earlier that day. The victim spoke with FOX 7 Austin about the incident where $8,500 and a handgun was stolen from his vehicle.



Earlier this week, we brought you the story of four ATM robbers in Lee County who were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

Officials say they're connected to a jugging-style burglary that happened in South Austin that same morning.

On Nov. 12 at around 9 a.m., Sean Buyce went to the Bank of America on Stassney Lane to make a deposit for work. A bank employee said their systems were down and asked what people were in line for.

Buyce believes one of the suspects heard his answer.

"When I told [the employee] I was there for a deposit, she said I'd have to come back, and I left. [The suspect] walked out, like right behind me," he said. "I didn't really think nothing of it. They ended up following me here to the post office."

(Sean Buyce)

He went to the post office on Menchaca Road, not knowing at the time he was being followed.

"Within a minute, a lady came in and said someone was breaking into my vehicle, and I came out, and they had already taken off," he said.

Buyce found his passenger side window smashed. $8,500 and a handgun were taken from his center console.

"I was freaking out," he said.

Officials in Lee County say the same suspects hit the Classic Bank in Giddings later that morning, robbed an ATM technician of $30,000, and led authorities on a car chase with speeds up to 120 mph.

John Cook, Zachary Walker, Treshun Green, and Jaemeel Davis were arrested after Giddings Police spiked their tires.

"I felt bad for the [robbery victim] it happened to, but thankfully, they were quick over there in Lee County and got them," Buyce said.

He hopes people will stay vigilant.

"Pay attention, even if you think you're paying attention, pay more attention. If you think it's not going to happen to you, I thought the same thing. It took less than a minute before they were in my vehicle," he said.

Buyce says he expects to get his property back once investigators figure out what was taken from each location.