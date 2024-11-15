APD investigating five homicides in nine days across Austin

The Brief Austin police are investigating five homicides from across the city in a nine-day period. Homicides are being investigated in East Austin, Northeast Austin, Southeast Austin, South Austin and North Austin. APD Chief Lisa Davis says she plans to address the problem.



The Austin Police Department is investigating five homicides that occurred within nine days.

"Any homicide is too much," Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

The first homicide happened Thursday, Nov. 7 at a little after 4:30 p.m. in East Austin on Rosewood Avenue. Investigators said 20-year-old Matthew Escalante was meeting up with someone and was shot. The suspect fled with other people.

Escalante died at a local hospital. A suspect has yet to be arrested.

The second homicide happened about an hour and a half later in Northeast Austin. Detectives said 33-year-old Shelby Wayne Cody was standing outside the Texas Health and Human Services building when 30-year-old Lavonta Harrison pulled up.

"Mr. Harrison exited his vehicle, there was no conversation, no provocation, no conversation, and he began firing at Shelby. Shelby was struck several times. Mr. Harrison then entered his vehicle and departed the scene," Austin Police Homicide Detective Patrick Reed said.

Court documents said the two were attending court-ordered anger management classes there.

"We don't believe that Mr. Harrison was targeting anyone other than Shelby," Detective Reed said.

Police said Harrison fired several shots from a semi-automatic handgun. Harrison shouldn’t have had a firearm because he’s a convicted felon.

Lavonta Harrison (Austin Police Department)

RELATED COVERAGE

Harrison has an extensive history dating back to at least 2012. He has been convicted of aggravated assault, family violence, evading arrest, and has spent time in prison. Detectives said at the time of the murder, Harrison was out on parole and had violated his parole.

"We’re going to do our job right and we’re going to make those arrests. What happens from there is somewhat out of our control," Assistant Chief Eric Fitzgerald said.

On Tuesday, Harrison was arrested on an outstanding parole violation warrant. The next day, he was charged with first degree murder.

The third homicide happened on Sunday in Southeast Austin at East William Cannon Drive. Police said at around 6:30 p.m. Elijah Martinez was stabbed in the chest in a homeless encampment next to the AutoZone. A suspect has not been arrested yet.

The fourth homicide happened on Wednesday at a gas station in South Austin. Court documents said 32-year-old Luis Marroquin admitted to stabbing a man he knew as ‘Flacco’ after he had said something he didn’t like. He said he didn’t mean to kill him, just intended to hurt him. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

RELATED COVERAGE

The fifth homicide happened early Friday morning in North Austin. Police said it happened at an apartment complex on Goldfinch Court.

"We had multiple calls of gunfire and when officers arrived on scene, they located an obviously deceased individual," Cpl. Matthew Nonweiler said.

A person of interest was taken to APD headquarters for questioning. This marks Austin’s 61st homicide of the year.

"You're looking in Austin, prior to 2020, I believe it was the norm to have 25 homicides a year, so to go up from 25 to 30 homicides to most likely will end at 70 for the year, that's a concern," Chief Davis said.

Chief Davis said she plans to address the problem.

"So, what is occurring, where are the guns coming from, who is committing these homicides? So, what are the interactions and what can we do as an organization to intercede in those things?" Chief Davis said.

Last year, Austin Police reported 73 homicides in Austin.