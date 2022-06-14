'Liberate Abortion' caravan begins tour in Austin ahead of abortion ruling

The Liberate Abortion coalition kicked off their caravan in Austin on Tuesday. They will be traveling through Texas and Mississippi, both states that fall under the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals' jurisdiction.

"Let this caravan and press conference serve as official notice to those that oppose our god given right to maintain personal bodily autonomy, to have children or to not have children," said Reverend Erika Forbes, chief visionary officer at Envision Justice.

With a monumental U.S. Supreme Court decision coming up this month, they hope to sound the alarm about what they say is a threat to abortion access.

"We want courts to know that we are watching and see that they are taking away our freedoms," said Rosann Mariappuram, executive director of Jane’s Due Process.

"These organizations that are a part of that caravan represent the most extreme of the pro-abortion movement," said Rebecca Parma, senior legislative associate at Texas Right to Life.

People on both sides of the aisle are awaiting the decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health later in June or in early July.

"This is the case about that Mississippi law that bans abortion at 15 weeks, that could overturn Roe v. Wade," said Parma.

A draft leaked in May suggested the high court might overturn Roe v Wade, and it was met with backlash from pro-choice activists.

"We are encouraged but waiting to fully celebrate," said Parma.

However, pro-choice activists say even if the court does overturn Roe v Wade, they will bring the battle to the polls in November.

"Abortion is health care, abortion is freedom, abortion is a human right," said Diana Gomez, advocacy director at Progress Texas.

"We will fight until Hell freezes over and then we will fight on the ice," said Forbes.