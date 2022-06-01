Austin City Council member proposes resolution if Roe v Wade is overturned

Some Texans are making plans in the event that Roe v Wade is overturned.

Austin City Council member Chito Vela is proposing a resolution that would essentially "decriminalize" abortion.

If Roe v Wade is overturned, Texas has trigger laws in place which means abortions would be almost fully illegal.

The resolution would direct police to make any enforcement of the state's abortion law low priority.

Ground Game Texas, a grassroots organization, may also pursue a similar strategy in other cities.

"We might use his resolution as the model of our ordinance that would go forward so yeah really grateful for his leadership, Councilman Chito Vela, and we're talking with other city councilmembers in other cities, progressive ones, who would like to help us decriminalize abortion in the major cities since it's looking likely that Roe is going to be overturned and our trigger laws will go into effect here in Texas," said Julie Oliver, Executive Director for Ground Game Texas.

The state's trigger law would go into effect 30 days after Roe v Wade is overturned and outlaws all abortions unless the woman's life is in danger.