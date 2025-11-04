Liberty Hill ISD student hit by car while walking in crosswalk

The Brief A Liberty Hill ISD student was hit by a car The Bar W Elementary principal said the incident happened on Nov. 4, during the morning arrival The student was taken to a local hospital



A Liberty Hill ISD student was hit by a car while walking in the crosswalk.

What we know:

Bar W Elementary Principal Joy Hudgens said on Tuesday, Nov. 4, around 7:30 a.m., a student was hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk near campus during arrival time.

The student was taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Liberty Hill ISD.

What they're saying:

"We ask that during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up we drive with extra care for the safety of our children. We appreciate the support of our emergency services partners, our nurse and staff and ask our school community to be respectful of the families’ privacy," Principal Joy Hudgens said.