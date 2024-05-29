Lightning strikes home in Travis County causing fire

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Travis County ESD #1)

A home caught fire after being struck by lightning Tuesday night in West Travis County.

Crews were called to a home in the Hollows subdivision around 11:30 p.m. after lightning struck the roof and the homeowner smelled smoke.

When crews arrived, they found that the home was on fire.

Travis County ESD #1 says the fire extended to areas between the upstairs and downstairs floors making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.