Lightning strikes home in Travis County causing fire
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A home caught fire after being struck by lightning Tuesday night in West Travis County.
Crews were called to a home in the Hollows subdivision around 11:30 p.m. after lightning struck the roof and the homeowner smelled smoke.
When crews arrived, they found that the home was on fire.
Travis County ESD #1 says the fire extended to areas between the upstairs and downstairs floors making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.