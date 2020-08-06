Limited visitation to be allowed at Texas nursing facilities

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has announced rules for limited visitations at nursing facilities and long-term care facilities in Texas.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and we are constantly assessing what actions are necessary to keep residents and staff safe in these facilities,” said Phil Wilson, Executive Commissioner, Texas HHSC. “By following these procedures and rules, facilities can more effectively prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help us achieve our shared goal of reuniting residents with their families and friends.”

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

New rules for nursing facilities:

Public visitation is limited to outdoor visits only

Physical contact between residents and visitors is not permitted

No confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in staff in the last 14 days

No active positive cases in residents

Any facility previously experiencing an outbreak that has fully recovered must be adequately staffed and following adequate infection control procedures

Facility staff are being tested for COVID-19 weekly.

“Access to family and loved ones is an important part of every resident’s health and well-being, which is why this policy shift is a move in the right direction for some of our most fragile Texans,” said Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (SD-18), Chair, Senate Committee on Health and Human Services.

New rules for long-term care facilities:

Advertisement

Limited indoor and outdoor visitation procedures are allowed

Physical contact between residents and visitors is not permitted

No confirmed COVID-19 positive staff in last 14 days

No active positive cases in residents

Adequate staffing to facilitate visitation in compliance with infection control requirements

Use of plexiglass as a safety barrier for indoor visitation to prevent spread of COVID-19

“Today’s announcement is a critical first step for every person in a long-term care facility and their loved ones,” said Rep. James Frank (HD-69), Chair, Texas House Committee on Human Services. “This decision underscores that state leaders recognize the need to balance the emotional and physical health impacts of isolation against the serious dangers that COVID poses to these vulnerable Texans.”

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

HHSC is also issuing enhanced emergency rules requiring additional actions by nursing facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Enhanced emergency rules for nursing facilities include:

Each facility must have a COVID-19 response plan that includes designated staff to work with cohorts of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, and staff should not change the designation from one day to another unless required to maintain adequate staffing for a cohort.

All nursing facilities must screen all residents, staff, and people who come to the facility in accordance with specified criteria, and each resident must be screened at least three times a day for signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Each facility must have plans for obtaining and maintaining a two-week supply of personal protective equipment and resident recovery plans for continuing care when a resident recovers from COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

___

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.