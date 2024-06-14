Family of Texas off-duty officer killed by drunk driver speaks on suspect's sentence

A Travis County jury sentenced a woman to 18 years in prison for killing a police officer while driving intoxicated. Lindsay Smith pleaded guilty earlier this week to killing Jeffrey Richardson.

The family’s attorney said he hopes this case will bring awareness and deter others from drinking and driving.

"Sunday is going to be a very difficult day for them," attorney Stephen Stewart said.

MORE: Woman sentenced for killing off-duty officer while intoxicated

This will be the second Father’s Day Richardson’s wife and children will spend without him.

The 35-year-old was a reserve officer in the Poteet Police Department.

"Jeff was a family man, devoted husband, loving father, beloved son, and brother. He loved endlessly. He was hardworking and would do anything for anyone at a moment's notice. He didn't deserve to lose his life in the manner that he did," Richardson’s brother Joe Richardson said in December 2022.

On June 29, 2022, Richardson was directing traffic around construction near the Domain when 26-year-old Smith drove through several large orange barrel traffic barricades, hit Richardson, who went flying 100 feet, and eventually died in the hospital.

Lindsay Smith

Smith stayed at the scene and performed a sobriety test. Court records said Smith admitted to consuming two mixed drinks at a restaurant, then four martinis and an unknown number of shots at two bars.

The Richardson family attorney said drinking and driving is a choice.

"If you make the wrong decision like Lindsay Smith did, lives are upended, families are upended, and these losses are absolutely never going to go away for the Richardson family," Stewart said.

He said justice was served on Thursday. Smith was sentenced to 18 years in prison and a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to intoxicated manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer.

"I hope she learned her lesson and I hope that others in our community will learn from this," Stewart said.

As statistics show, someone is seriously injured or killed in an alcohol-related crash about every 20 minutes in Texas.

"Some positive change can come from this," Stewart said.

Last year, the Richardson family sued Smith and Jack and Ginger Rock Rose Inc, the last bar Smith was at that night. The family attorney said the civil claims have been resolved.