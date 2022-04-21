List of events happening in Austin for 'Made in Austin', family weekend at UT

article

The Made in Austin and Family Weekend events at the University of Texas at Austin takes place this weekend, April 22-24.

With this, Austinites are in for a full action-packed weekend with tons of events. Sporting events, football autographs, a crawfish boil, the Team Shop Fire Sale and more are set to take place.

Admission for the annual Texas Football Orange-White Game, and all fan activities surrounding Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, is free and seating is first-come, first-serve.

