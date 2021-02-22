List of Central Texas resuming school following winter weather

Many school districts, colleges, and universities have decided to resume their operations following Winter Storm Uri. This article will continue to be updated as more schools make decisions based on their community's recovery.

Austin ISD is tentatively planning to provide remote learning only on Wednesday, Feb. 24th, and Thursday, Feb. 25th. Friday, Feb. 26th will be an asynchronous day of instruction. "Please keep your children safe at home for remote learning. No students should report to campus as buses will not be running any regular routes," Austin ISD said. "We do plan to provide Wi-Fi bus service in high-need areas."

Bartlett Independent School District is resuming classes on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at normal operation times.

Bastrop Independent School District says schools will reopen on Tuesday, February 23.

Blanco Independent School District will be closed on Monday, February 22, and Tuesday, February 23. Blanco ISD plans to reassess the situation on Tuesday before providing an update.

Comfort Independent School District is planning on starting at-home remote learning for all students on Tuesday, February 23. "At this time, we are planning for At-Home Remote Learning through Friday, February 26," Comfort ISD said. "If anything changes, we will let you know as soon as possible."

Del Valle Independent School District will resume 100% remote instruction Wednesday, February 24, and continue for the remainder of the week.

Dimebox Independent School District said schools will reopen as a Flex Monday on Monday, February 22nd and open on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Doss Consolidated Common School District will be closed Monday, February 22, and Tuesday, February 23 due to damage sustained from the freezing weather. "If we have to be closed longer, we will transition students to Asynchronous Learning," said DOSS CCSD. "Please keep checking Facebook and the school website for updates."

Dripping Springs Independent School District said Tuesday, Feb. 23, will be a 100 percent remote, asynchronous learning day. The school district plans to return to regular operations on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Elgin Independent School District will allow in-person learners to return to campuses Tuesday, February 23. Transportation will resume their regular route

schedule. Remote learners will continue to access their learning remotely and will still be able to take advantage of the curbside meal pick-up option.

Flatonia Independent School District resumed classes on Monday, February 22

Florence Independent School District said remote instruction will begin on Wednesday, February 24th. Remote instruction for all students will be in place through the end of this week.