List of Central Texas school districts closed due to COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas - Some Central Texas school districts are struggling to keep their doors open as COVID-19 cases rise and they experience staff shortages.
Some school districts, like Del Valle ISD and Austin ISD have increased their pay rates for substitute teachers in hopes of addressing the staff shortage. Other school districts like Hutto ISD have had to cancel bus routes due to a lack of drivers because of COVID-19.
Hays CISD has even asked parents to consider applying to be substitute teachers as cases continue to surge.
The following Central Texas school districts will be closed part of next week due to COVID-19:
- Lexington ISD: Jan. 24
- Lockhart ISD: Jan. 24 and 25
- Pflugerville ISD: Jan. 24
