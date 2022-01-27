Pursuit suspect ditches vehicle in Downtown LA

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for the suspect who led them on a high-speed chase through parts of Los Angeles.

Authorities lost track of that dark-colored Mercedes SUV on surface streets in the downtown area.

SkyFOX was over the chase as the suspect drove through parts of El Monte, Rosemead, East LA and downtown.

The suspect is wanted for burglary. Deputies believe more than one burglary suspect is in the vehicle.

The suspect was driving at speeds close to 100 mph on the 10 freeway.

The suspect was recklessly weaving in and out of traffic on the freeway and surface streets.

