LIVE UPDATES | Austin weather: Latest on winter storm

The winter storm has made its way through Central Texas.

According to the FOX 7 Austin Weather Team, you can expect freezing temperatures and rain all day Saturday.

10:39 a.m.

Travis County has opened its Del Valle Community Center as a warming center this weekend. Visitors can also fill up a water bottle and charge their electronic devices.

The Center will be open:

Saturday, Jan. 24: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 25: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Timeline:

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect early today through Sunday noon as an Arctic front brings primarily freezing rain and some sleet to the area.

Hazardous conditions began at 3 a.m. Saturday north of the I-10/US 90 corridor and will expand south by 3 p.m., causing dangerous icing on roads that will likely persist through the weekend due to sustained freezing temperatures.

Please avoid unnecessary travel and exercise extreme caution if you must venture out. Avoid unnecessary travel and take extra travel precautions if you do have to venture out.

What you can do:

