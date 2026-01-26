LIVE UPDATES: Austin weather: Latest on winter storm

The Brief Cold temperatures continue but it will be warming up Schools closed for today as roads remain hazardous You can find live updates below



The winter storm's effects continue to be felt in Central Texas.

According to the FOX 7 Austin Weather Team, you can expect cold, but slowly warming, temperatures and hazardous road conditions.

RELATED COVERAGE:

LIVE UPDATES on Austin winter storm

Timeline:

Delayed opening

All City of Austin Utility Customer Service Centers will have a delayed start on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

All centers will now open at 10 a.m.

School closures

Southwestern University will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, due to winter conditions.

Icy conditions

There are still icy conditions in Lago Vista.

Cold weather shelters still activated

The City of Austin cold weather shelters will continue to operate 24-hours through Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Those who need shelter will need to go to One Texas Center, at 505 Barton Springs Road, between 2–8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 26, to register for overnight shelter.

CapMetro bus routes to the OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 801. Anyone seeking a cold weather shelter who does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride.

You can also call the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at (512) 972-5055.

Extreme cold warning

Most of Central Texas is still under an extreme cold warning.

The warning is in place until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Icy conditions in downtown Austin

Several streets in downtown Austin are still covered in ice.

Drivers are getting stuck along Brazos and on Colorado and 9th St.

CapMetro service update

CapMetro Rail will begin service today with the first train departing Downtown at 12:22 p.m. traveling north and Howard at 12:29 p.m. traveling south. CapMetro Access will begin service at noon for all scheduled trips; Pickup will operate in all zones except Lago Vista, and CapMetro Bikeshare will not operate on Monday. Our Customer Service phone lines (512-474-1200) will be open for our regular Monday hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CapMetro is expected to resume full service on Tuesday, Jan. 27, as weather conditions improve, and roadways across the region continue to become safer for travel. All Bus, Rail, Access, Pickup and Bikeshare services are expected to operate on their regular schedules.

_____

Round Rock Police Department says road conditions remain icy and hazardous due to ongoing weather conditions.

People are strongly encouraged to continue avoiding unnecessary travel if possible. Even short trips can be dangerous, as icy roadways increase the risk of losing control of your vehicle.

Road conditions are expected to gradually improve as the day goes on and temperatures rise above freezing.

However, shaded areas, bridges, and overpasses may remain icy even as conditions improve.

RRPD reminds people that barricades and traffic control devices remain in place for your safety and to please not drive around or move them. If you don’t have to be out, please stay home and stay safe.

_______

Lakeway Police Department reports icy roads in some areas.

The department shared photos from Lohmans Crossing Rd and Rolling Green Dr.

Drivers are asked to please STAY off the roads if possible.

_____

Cedar Park Police Department says roads are still hazardous across the city.

The department says anything that melted yesterday has re-frozen, leaving slick roadways across the city.

The toll road is still CLOSED and barricades are there for your safety. Please don’t go around them.

_____

The City of Austin says the Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is still activated and the city is under modified operations.

Modified operations mean that, apart from Cold Weather Shelters and Warming Centers, all City facilities are closed to the public.

According to the National Weather Service, extreme cold conditions persisted overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Temperatures remained below freezing throughout the night, with lows dropping into the teens across the Austin area.

Any melting that happened during daytime hours on Sunday had the potential to refreeze overnight, creating ongoing hazardous conditions on roads, bridges, and overpasses.

While widespread wintry precipitation has ended, lingering ice and sustained cold temperatures continue to pose risks.

Residents are strongly urged to avoid travel if possible. Roads remain icy, and even treated surfaces may be unsafe.

If travel is necessary, use extreme caution and consult DriveTexas.org for the latest roadway conditions. Keeping roads clear allows emergency responders to operate safely.

WARMING CENTERS

In partnership with the Austin Area Urban League, cold-weather shelter operations continue at seven facilities, along with family sheltering, with capacity to expand as needed.

A total of 879 individuals were welcomed overnight across congregate Cold Weather Shelters and family shelter locations.

Shelters continue to operate 24 hours through Tuesday morning.

Embarkation is available Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at One Texas Center (505 Barton Springs Rd.)

Transportation assistance is available by calling Austin 3-1-1.

The Violet KeepSafe (VKS) program continues normal operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed daily 11 a.m.–1 p.m.). For more information, call 512-974-1294.

Warming Centers

The following locations are open as Warming Centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Central Library – 710 W. Cesar Chavez St.

Terrazas Branch – 1105 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Little Walnut Creek Branch – 835 W. Rundberg Ln.

One Texas Center – 505 Barton Springs Rd. (open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

A full map of Warming Centers is available at austintexas.gov/alerts.

Stay weather aware with FOX 7 Austin

What you can do:

Keep up to date on the latest breaking news, weather, and sports on the FOX LOCAL app. Download the FOX LOCAL app here.

You can also track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.

Image 1 of 2 ▼