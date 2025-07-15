LIVE UPDATES | Texas flooding: Flood warning in effect for many Texas rivers

The Brief Flood warnings in effect for many Texas rivers



Flood Warnings are in effect for many Texas rivers following heavy rains over the last couple of weeks.

Flood Warnings

What we know:

Flood Warnings are in effect for the following rivers:

Uvalde County

Nueces River below Uvalde: until Wednesday morning

Nueces River at Laguna: until late Tuesday evening

Frio River below Dry Frio: until late Tuesday evening

Kerr County

Guadalupe River at Hunt: until early Wednesday morning

Webb County

Rio Grande at Laredo from Wednesday morning to late Thursday evening

San Saba County

San Saba River at San Saba: until late Tuesday evening

What you can do:

The NWS is reminding everyone to turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The NWS is also warning people to use caution when walking near riverbanks.

Live Updates for July 15

3:02 p.m.

A flood watch extended for the Hill Country until 9 p.m. on July 15.

12:15 p.m.

Up to $5 million in funding is available through the Texas Micro-Business Disaster Recovery (MBDR) Loan Program to facilitate loans from Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to micro-businesses in communities impacted by the recent catastrophic flooding.

The Texas MBDR Loan Program has up to $5 million in total available funding through August 31, 2025.

The program provides zero-interest loans to eligible CDFIs for purposes of making loans to qualifying micro-businesses with no more than 20 employees that have difficulty in accessing capital following a declared local, state, or federal disaster in Texas.

Interest and fees received on a loan made by a CDFI participating in the program is the property of the financial institution.

Currently approved CDFIs in the loan program are listed here.

Micro-businesses may also contact their preferred CDFI to encourage that lender’s participation in the Texas MBDR Loan Program. A listing of CDFIs in Texas can be found at the following webpage by clicking "View the list of Certified CDFIs".

10:30 a.m.

The Flash Flood Warning for parts of Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie, Real and Uvalde counties has expired.

9:02 a.m.

Governor Abbott says the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is awarding over $1.9 million in grant funding to hospitals in Kerrville and Llano impacted by recent catastrophic floods.

Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville and Llano Regional Hospital will receive emergency hardship grants of $1.5 million and more than $396,000, respectively.

The emergency hardship grants will help the hospitals cover unplanned expenses related to the flood. The funds can be used to repair structural damage, fix equipment, provide staffing support and address operational issues, says Abbott's office.

Resources and donations for those impacted